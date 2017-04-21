RUSH Receive 2017 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award; Band Match And Contribute Cash Prize To GORD DOWNIE Fund

The Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards (CMBIAs) were held yesterday (April 20th) at The Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto, ON.

FYI Music News reports that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from Rush were honoured at the event with the 2017 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award in recognition of the band's significant contribution to a wide variety of worthy causes since the early 1970s. As the recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, Rush received $40,000, which the band unanimously decided to contribute and match with their own money for Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook hospital.

(Photo - FYI Music News)