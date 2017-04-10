RUSH - "We Try To Help Where We Can"

After four decades of performances around the globe, in 2015 Canadian rock band Rush staged a final major tour. Although the power trio of Alex Lifeson, 63; Geddy Lee, 63; and Neil Peart, 64, was leaving life on the road behind, the philanthropy that marked the group’s touring years continues.

On April 20th, Rush will receive the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award for its social activism and support of humanitarian causes, as well as for recognition of its remarkable music career. The award will be presented during the annual Canadian Music & Broadcast Industry Awards gala dinner in Toronto, an event during Canadian Music Week, reports Christa Titus of Billboard.

"They're giving us an award for doing what everyone should do," says Geddy Lee. "It should be a part of everyone's upbringing and routine of life: You share when you've been blessed with good fortune. The world needs a lot of work, and there are not enough workers. We try to help where we can."

The honor comes with a $40,000 endowment that Rush will donate in a sign that its commitment to causes endures, even as the band has ceased touring. The beneficiary of the gift will be the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook, which studies treatments for incurable brain cancers. The fund is named after fellow Canadian and Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Learn more at this location. To join Rush and make a personal donation to the Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook, click here.