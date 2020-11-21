RUSH - You Can Own NEIL PEART's Chrome Slingerland Drum Kit Used From 1974-1977

Bonhams is auctioning off the drum kit that late Rush drum legend Neil Peart used on the road from the day he joined the band in 1974 until 1977. He purchased a silver Slingerland drum kit from local music store Long & McQuade that he used on his first show with the band, opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann's Earth Band at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh on August 14, 1974. He played this kit on the breakthrough Fly by Night, Caress of Steel, and 2112, considered among the greatest progressive rock albums of all time. Probably the highest profile live appearance of the kit was the 3-night performance at Toronto's Massey hall when the band's first live album All the World's a Stage was recorded. Peart was introduced at those shows as "the Professor on the drum kit" and his extended drum solo on "Working Man," played on the Slingerland kit, is legendary among fans. All the World's a Stage marked the end of Rush's first chapter and Peart's Slingerland drum kit was soon afterward retired.





The set includes:

2 13-inch Tom Toms with chrome wrap

14-inch Tom Tom with chrome wrap and with original head SIGNED by Peart, latter 3 Toms with Set-O-Matic mount

16-inch Floor Tom with chrome wrap

Set of 4 Concert Toms with copper wrap in 6, 8, 10 & 12-inch.

2 Zildjian 8-inch Splash Cymbals

Zildjian 13-inch New Beat Hi-Hat Cymbal pair

2 Zildjian 16-inch Medium Crash Cymbals

Zildjian 18-inch Medium Crash Cymbal

Zildjian 20-inch Medium Crash Cymbal

Zildjian 22-inch Ping Ride Cymbal

Ludwig 4-inch Gold Tone Cowbell, model #129

LP Standard Agogo Bells

LP Black Beauty Cowbell

Gon Bops Agogo Tri Bells

LP Rock/Bongo Cowbell

Spectrasound Mark Tree with 35 brass bar Chimes

LP Bell Tree with 28 brass bells; 5-piece Temple Blocks

2 Ludwig Speed king bass drum pedals

Ludwig Seat Case

Rogers Stick Tray Assembly and with all associated hardware