Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Covers OZZY OSBOURNE's "Crazy Train"... Including RANDY RHOADS Guitar Solo (Video)

Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to learn plaing piano from the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits

Gamazda's latest cover is her own arrangement of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train", including Randy Rhoads' solos and fills.

She recently covered Metallica's "One", performed in its entirety on grand piano.

Check out her YouTube channel here. Gamazda's work is also available on Spotify.