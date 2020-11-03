Russia’s ARIA Rerecords Two Albums

To celebrate Aria’s 35th anniversary, the band had planned a massive anniversary tour. However, the plans had to be changed and instead the band has rerecorded two of their albums in the studio.

Aria comments:

“Why did we do it? For the legal publication and reissue of the albums, the consent of all members of the collective who took part in their recording was required.

“Unfortunately, despite repeated attempts by our representatives to agree on the release of albums with all musicians, such an agreement could not be reached. That is why all this time there was a gap in the group's discography at all the main musical platforms.”

Throughout this summer, Aria members – Mikhail Zhitnyakov, Vitaly Dubinin, Vladimir Kholstinin, Sergey Popov and Maxim Udalov worked in their own studio, breathing new life into the familiar music.

Albums Baptism By Fire (Reload) (originally recorded and released in 2003) and Armageddon (Reload) (originally recorded and released in 2006) are available now with each containing nine original tracks plus a bonus song. Mixing and mastering for both albums was done by Maxim Samosvat.

The well-known songs appear in an all new way: all instruments and vocals were completely rerecorded.