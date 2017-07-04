Russia’s BLAZING RUST To Release Armed To Exist Debut Album This Month; Video Trailer Streaming

Armed To Exist, the debut album from Russian metal band, Blazing Rust, is scheduled for July 28th via Pure Steel Records. The pre-order phase will start on July 14th. Check out a video trailer below.

The band from St. Petersburg are sounding fresh but totally 80s. The album is a mixture between fast and British-influenced songs with a perfect melodic impact.

Tracklisting:

“Hellbringer”

“Shimmering Dawn ”

“Blazing Rust”

“Dying World”

“Blindfold”

“Almighty Lord”

“Witch”

“Time Of The Brave”

“Under The Spell”

Trailer:

Lineup:

Igor Arbuzov - vocals

Roman Dovzhenko - guitars

Serg Ivanov - guitars

Eric Strom - bass

Dmitry Dovzhenko - drums