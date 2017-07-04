Russia’s BLAZING RUST To Release Armed To Exist Debut Album This Month; Video Trailer Streaming
July 4, 2017, 6 minutes ago
Armed To Exist, the debut album from Russian metal band, Blazing Rust, is scheduled for July 28th via Pure Steel Records. The pre-order phase will start on July 14th. Check out a video trailer below.
The band from St. Petersburg are sounding fresh but totally 80s. The album is a mixture between fast and British-influenced songs with a perfect melodic impact.
Tracklisting:
“Hellbringer”
“Shimmering Dawn ”
“Blazing Rust”
“Dying World”
“Blindfold”
“Almighty Lord”
“Witch”
“Time Of The Brave”
“Under The Spell”
Trailer:
Lineup:
Igor Arbuzov - vocals
Roman Dovzhenko - guitars
Serg Ivanov - guitars
Eric Strom - bass
Dmitry Dovzhenko - drums