Russia’s HORROR GOD Release In-Studio Video For “Dust”

Russian nihilists, Horror God, have released a video of the band recording "Dust”, a song from the upcoming split release with Techne. View the video below.

Lavadome Productions has introduced a stirring addition to its roster, Horror God. The experimental death metal band has signed with Lavadome for the 2017 release of a split CD with fellow Russian DM band, Techne. Horror God will remain in league with Lavadome for its forthcoming third full-length opus.

Horror God's "Dust”, the first track from the split to be released, is now streaming below: