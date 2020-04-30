S-TOOL Featuring Former SENTENCED Frontman VILLE LAIHIALA Streaming New Single "F.O.S. (Gutting The Pig)"

S-Tool, featuring Ville Laihiala (best known for his work with Finnish metal elite acts such Sentenced and Poisonblack), have released the new single, ""F.O.S. (Gutting The Pig)". Get it here, and listen below:

S-Tool will release their new album, Exitus, on May 15 via Playground Music. You can pre-order the new album on CD/Vinyl/Cassette from the official S-Tool webshop at Backstage Rock Shop or Levykauppa Äx (both deliver worldwide).

The band's lineup also includes guitarist Sami Leppikangas, bassist Kimmo Hiltunen (Lullacry) and drummer Aksu Hanttu (Entwine).

Listen to St. Bastard from the upcoming album below:

(Photo - Jani Mahkonen)