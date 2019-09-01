SABATON Car Crash In Tunisia! All OK, But Bruised

SABATON, touring in support of their new album, The Great War, were involved in a vehicular incident in Tunisia last week. According to their Facebook page:

“Two days ago in Tunisia we were involved in a serious traffic incident upon our return from a video shoot in the Sahara desert. We are all broken, badly beaten, bleeding and stitched up, but happy to be alive and confident that we will be fully recovered over time. However, after consulting medical expertise and evaluating all our injuries we are sure that we cannot do the scheduled concert in Poland today without risk of consequential injuries. We will be back with full force in October for the North American tour and will return to Gdansk as soon as possible. Until then we would like to share a few of our private images from the filming in Sahara and the accident. Thanks for understanding.”





Sabaton celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air with a set packed with highlights and surprises. Watch three songs from this epic two hours below, and find the complete show here.

Meanwhile, the Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 030 - "Salingrad" - World War Two.

A message states: "The Sabaton song ‘Stalingrad’ is about the devastating Battle of the Russian City of Stalingrad, which lasted for 5 months from August 1942 till February 1943. The Battle is infamous for its brutal street fighting and high casualties on both sides."

Sabaton's new album, The Great War, is out now. Details below.

"Great War" video:

"The Red Baron" lyric video:

“Fields Of Verdun” video:

"Bismarck" video: