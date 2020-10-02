SABATON Discuss "Metal Machine" Tribute To BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, And Others In Sabaton History #087; Video
The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 087, "Metal Machine" - The Tribute To Heavy Metal. Watch below.
A message states: "Come touch my Metal Machine! It is the song that serves best as a love letter to some of the greatest bands in Heavy Metal History. From Black Sabbath, to Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, to Metallica and Manowar - 'Metal Machine' is a hymn to the musical influences of Sabaton."