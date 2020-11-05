SABATON History Channel Uploads A Swedish Trilogy Pt. 1 - A New Hope; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 092, A Swedish Trilogy Pt. 1 - A New Hope. Watch below.

A message states: "The Swedish nation was in turmoil, as news spoke of King Gustavus Adolphus' death on the battlefield of Lützen in 1632. The Lion from the North was slain - but who would reign in his stead? Gustavus had fathered a young daughter, the 6-year old Christina. Torn between a grief-stricken Queen Mother and the overbearing duties to monarchy and country, Christina grew into an unhappy and troubled woman. Much was expected of her, as she was still the daughter of the legendary warrior-king. But was she able and willing to continue his legacy? Or would she rather forsake her throne in order to find her own future far away from Sweden?"

Sabaton have decided that, due to Sweden's continued ban on public gatherings for more than 50 people because of COVID-19, their upcoming January 2021 Sweden tour will be pushed back to 2022.

Bassist Pär Sundstrom has issued the following statement: "Being a musician and not being able to play is completely useless. Corona can go to hell. We miss all of you wonderful people out there who looked forward to our tour as much as we did. Together we will endure another year."

Already purchased tickets are valid for the new dates. More information will be sent by e-mail from each local ticketing office/venue. For more information go to this location.