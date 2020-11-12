SABATON History Channel Uploads A Swedish Trilogy Pt. 2 - The Empire Strikes Back; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 093, A Swedish Trilogy Pt. 2 - The Empire Strikes Back. Watch below.

A message states: "The Swedish Empire was on the verge of collapse. After years of mismanagement and neglect, King Charles XI. could only stand and watch as a huge Danish army invaded the realm from the south. Fortress after fortress fell in front of the Danish advance into Scania. With his back to the wall, King Charles XI. had only one option left: To fight! The Swedish Empire rallied its remaining forces and prepared to strike back with the fury of desperation. With the future of Sweden on the line, the two armies met on the frozen battlefield of Lund."

Sabaton recently released the official lyric video for "The Final Solution", taken from the album Coat Of Arms, released back in 2010. Watch below: