SABATON History Channel Uploads "Back In Control" - The Falklands War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 055 - "Back In Control" - The Falklands War.

A message states: "1982, on a group of islands far, far away from Great Britain. After the military junta of Argentinian Army General Leopoldo Galtieri had publicly declared that the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) were rightfully part of Argentinian territory, an invasion force succeeded in wrestling control away from their British owners. However Great Britain would not simply stand by and give the Falklands up. Instead a British task-force would make its way down to the Falklands, in an attempt to take back control of the islands by force. What followed was an undeclared war of 10 weeks, where British carriers and commandos fought against the entrenched Argentinian ground-forces for the ownership of the islands."

Sabaton have released Episode 5 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 5 of The Great Tour vlogs, Chris gets personal and answers to a lot of fan questions. If you've ever wondered what is his favorite song to play live, who his idol is, or what tips he would give to an aspiring guitarist, then make sure you do not miss this episode! Plus, Hannes takes you on a production tour inside the arena and introduces you to all the key people who work hard behind the scenes to make all shows happen. On top of that, watch some glimpse from the fantastic shows of the The Great Tour in Barcelona and Madrid!"