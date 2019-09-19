SABATON History Channel Uploads "Cliffs Of Gallipoli", Part 2 - The Great War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 033 - "Cliffs Of Gallipoli", Part 2 - The Great War.

A message states: "The second part of our coverage of the Sabaton song 'Cliffs Of Gallipoli' is about the brutal fighting that took place once the landings had come to a standstill. A stalemate similar to the Western Front caused thousands of Ottoman and Allied soldiers to have to endure endless charges, barrages, sniper fire in addition to the hot summer climate of South-Eastern Europe."

Sabaton recently released an official lyric video for the song "Bismarck", along with this message:

"79 years ago, Bismarck left Hamburg to begin sea trials in Kiel Bay. Today we reveal the official lyric Video for 'Bismarck' which includes behind the scenes footage from the recording of the music video, plus exclusive pictures taken from our personal galleries."

The official music video for "Bismarck" can be seen below:

Sabaton performs next on October 4 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)