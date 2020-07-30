SABATON History Channel Uploads "Coat Of Arms" - The Greco-Italian War; Video

July 30, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal sabaton

SABATON History Channel Uploads "Coat Of Arms" - The Greco-Italian War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 078, "Coat Of Arms" - The Greco-Italian War. Watch below.

A message states: "Morning of October 28th, 1940. The Italian ambassador to Greece had entered the house of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas. An unacceptable ultimatum in hand, he demanded subjugation under Italian rule. Refusal would mean war. An ardent Ochi! was the answer. No, the Greek would not bow to fascist demands, but instead fight for the defense of their country and their honor. What followed were months of bitter fighting in the harsh environment of Epirus and the Macedonian mountains. The Greco-Italian War."



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews