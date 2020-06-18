SABATON History Channel Uploads "Hill 3234" - The Soviet-Afghan War; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 072, "Hill 3234" - The Soviet-Afghan War. Watch below.

A message states: "It happened during the last stage of the Soviet-Afghan War. Already withdrawing its forces, Soviet High Command needed to display its might one last time by recapturing the vital Satukandav Pass. But to achieve that goal, the commanding heights surrounding the pass had to be held against continuous Mujahideen attacks. In the Battle for Hill 3234, an outnumbered force of Soviet paratroopers held their own against relentless attacks from the Afghan rebels."

Sabaton recently released a live video for "Angels Calling" featuring Apocalyptica, shot on stage in Vienna, Austria on January 21 during The Great Tour. Check it out below:

Sabaton have announced new tour dates for early next year in their native Sweden.

"This will be the biggest tour for Sabaton in Sweden and probably bigger than any other metal band tour ever done there. We looked for places where nobody thought Sabaton would play, which is the reason we wanted to play there. This is a chance for us to give something back to all of Sweden, as a thank you for the fantastic support over the last 20 years," comments Pär Sundström.

Tour dates are as follows:

January

22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress

25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus

26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus

28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad

29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus

30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken

February

1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan

2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset

3 - Halmstad - Live

4 - Trollhättan - Apollon

6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn<

7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park

10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern

12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats

13 - Borås - Åhaga

14 - Linköping - Garden

15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen

17 - Norrköping - Flygeln

18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna

19 - Borlänge - Galaxen

20 - Falun - Magasinet