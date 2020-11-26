SABATON History Channel Uploads The Attack Of The Dead Men Pt.2 - Gas! Gas! Gas!; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 095, The Attack Of The Dead Men Pt.2 - Gas! Gas! Gas!. Watch below.

A message states: "On 22. April 1915, a wall of greenish-yellow fog, up to 2m high, was slowly creeping towards the Allied lines on the Ypres salient. A sweetish-chloric smell preceded the horrific effects of the deadly gas. Coughing, spitting, and retching, men were abandoning their trenches, hurrying to the rear, or falling to the ground, clutching their throats. It was the same desperate, gruesome scenery, the Russian soldiers at Osowiec Fortress had to fight through. From then on, a scientific race to counter and protect against those deadly chemicals began."

Sabaton will launch 24 Days Of Christmas on December 1. The band issued the following message:

"Are you ready for 24 Days of Christmas with Sabaton? Starting December 1st and for 24 days we will have a daily surprise for you. Surprises include: Giveaways, Signed items, New Music, Limited Merch, Personalized Videos, Discounts & many more!

The surprises will be revealed on our social media channels and website every day at 19:00 CET / 13:00 EST. Stay tuned." 🎅🎄