SABATON History Channel Uploads "The Last Battle" - The Strangest Fight Of WWII; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 085, "The Last Battle" - The Strangest Fight Of WWII. Watch below.

A message states: "On the 5th of May 1945, the Second World War in Europe is literally in its final days. As the German lines and Nazi state collapse into free fall, some Nazi hardliners remain fighting until the very moment surrender is announced. At Castle Itter, the lines are blurred as US and German soldiers fight side by side in a medieval castle, home to some of the highest profile prisoners of the war."

On September 15, 1916, The Battle of Flers-Courcelette began. Sabaton pay tribute to this battle with a very unique video created using... building blocks! Watch the new clip below:

Sabaton’s latest album, The Great War, was released in 2019 and it hit the #1 in the charts in various countries including Germany, Switzerland and Sweden. The record has been lauded by fans and critics since its debut on worldwide charts last summer.