SABATON History Channel Uploads "White Death" - Finnish Sniper Simo Häyhä; Video

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 028 - "White Death" - Finnish Sniper Simo Häyhä.

A message states: "One of the deadliest snipers ever to roam the face of the earth was Simo Häyhä, who fought on the Finnish side during the Winter War in 1939 and 1940. He was also known as White Death, as he killed an estimated 500 Russians in the cold snowy winter."

