SABATON Launches “The War To End All Wars” Lyric Video

Sabaton has launched another lyric video to support their latest album, The Great War. Check out “The War To End All Wars” below:

Historic fact regarding the song:

“At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the end of the war to end all wars transpired with the signing of the Armistice of Compiègne in 1918, which was superseded the following year by the Treaty of Versailles, but still the damage had been done, the impact of The Great War was felt around the globe. 15-19 million perished, almost half of them civilians, with another 23 million wounded. Old empires collapsed, new countries were formed, and other countries gained independence. World power changed hands and an entire generation of ideological young men and women was lost, many to the permanence of death and the survivors to disillusionment and cynicism, ‘The Lost Generation.’”

The Sabaton History Channel has released Episode 057 - "Poltava" - The Great Northern War.

A message states: "Bullets break the silent air, a wasted battleplan! It was a long and harsh march through the lands in the east, where the Swedish army of Charles XII sought to bring the Russian Empire to its knees. The Swedish king had the vision of a great victory, in which he captured Moscow and destroyed Tsar Peter I's ambitions once and for all. However, as in late June 1709, the exhausted and hungry Swedish troops finally met the Tsar in open battle near the fortress of Poltava, it all seemed impossible. A relentless and fateful battle would commence. A battle after which only one empire would continue to rise while the other would fall."

Sabaton recently released Episode 6 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 6 of The Great Tour vlogs Joakim demonstrates some hidden magic skills and Pär is your host and guide in Amsterdam, showing you some of the special effects we use on stage! In London, Sabaton receive a very special award i for something many people didn't think it would ever happen... All of these in Episode 6 of The Great Tour Vlogs. Thank you Paris, London, Amsterdam for 3 fantastic show nights - see for yourself!"