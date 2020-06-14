SABATON Release Live Video "Angels Calling" Shot In Vienna Featuring APOCALYPTICA
Swedish bashers Sabaton have posted a live video for "Angels Calling" featuring Apocalyptica, shot on stage in Vienna, Austria on January 21st during The Great Tour. Check it out below.
Sabaton, who recently released a new live version of the album track "The Attack Of The Dead Men" featuring Radio Tapok, have announced new tour dates for early next year in their native Sweden.
"This will be the biggest tour for Sabaton in Sweden and probably bigger than any other metal band tour ever done there. We looked for places where nobody thought Sabaton would play, which is the reason we wanted to play there. This is a chance for us to give something back to all of Sweden, as a thank you for the fantastic support over the last 20 years," comments Pär Sundström.
Tour dates are as follows:
January
22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken
23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress
25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus
26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus
28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad
29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus
30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken
February
1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan
2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset
3 - Halmstad - Live
4 - Trollhättan - Apollon
6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn<
7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet
9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park
10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern
12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats
13 - Borås - Åhaga
14 - Linköping - Garden
15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen
17 - Norrköping - Flygeln
18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna
19 - Borlänge - Galaxen
20 - Falun - Magasinet