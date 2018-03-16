SABATON Release Music Video For MANOWAR Cover "Kingdom Come"

Swedish metallers Sabaton have released a video for their cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come".

Says the band: "Remember our visit at Warhorse Studios in Prague last spring? Their video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now been released and we congratulate them to many #1's in many countries! They seemed to remember our visit as well, and we now finally have a really cool video for our version of ”Kingdom Come" by Manowar. What do you think?"

Sabaton recently wrapped up their North American tour, and posted video of the final show, at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Watch below: