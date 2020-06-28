SABATON Release "The Price Of A Mile" Live Video

Sabaton has issued a live music video for "The Price Of A Mile". The song appears on the band's 2008 album, The Art Of War. The clip was filmed on stage during 2020's The Great Tour in Helsinki, Finland with Apocalyptica.

In concert news, Sabaton have added more dates to their previously announced tour early next year through their native Sweden.

Bassist Pär Sundström: "We realized that 23 shows were not enough to cover Sweden properly, so we decided to add a few more. The tour has now grown to 29 dates, making it our largest tour in Sweden so far, and probably the largest tour by any metal band. Several of the already announced shows had sold out in the first week, and we are so damn happy and proud to see your enthusiasm about this tour!"

2021 Sabaton tour dates are as follows:

January

22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken

23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress

25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus

26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus SOLD OUT

28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad

29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus SOLD OUT

30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken

February

1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan

2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset

3 - Halmstad - Live

4 - Trollhättan - Apollon SOLD OUT

6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn SOLD OUT

7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet

8 - Uppsala - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress *NEW

9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park SOLD OUT

10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern SOLD OUT

12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats

13 - Borås - Åhaga SOLD OUT

14 - Linköping - Garden

15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen

17 - Norrköping - Flygeln

18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna SOLD OUT

19 - Borlänge - Galaxen

20 - Falun - Magasinet

22 - Sundsvall – Avenyn *NEW

24 - Värnamo – Gummifabriken *NEW

25 - Mölnlycke - Råda Rum *NEW

26 - Karlshamm – Bellevueparken *NEW

27 - Skövde - Valhall *NEW