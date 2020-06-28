SABATON Release "The Price Of A Mile" Live Video
June 28, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Sabaton has issued a live music video for "The Price Of A Mile". The song appears on the band's 2008 album, The Art Of War. The clip was filmed on stage during 2020's The Great Tour in Helsinki, Finland with Apocalyptica.
In concert news, Sabaton have added more dates to their previously announced tour early next year through their native Sweden.
Bassist Pär Sundström: "We realized that 23 shows were not enough to cover Sweden properly, so we decided to add a few more. The tour has now grown to 29 dates, making it our largest tour in Sweden so far, and probably the largest tour by any metal band. Several of the already announced shows had sold out in the first week, and we are so damn happy and proud to see your enthusiasm about this tour!"
2021 Sabaton tour dates are as follows:
January
22 - Karlstad - Nöjesfabriken
23 - Örebro - Conventum Kongress
25 - Umeå - Idun Folkets Hus
26 - Östersund - Folkets Hus SOLD OUT
28 - Piteå - Rivierahallen Pite Havsbad
29 - Luleå - Kulturens Hus SOLD OUT
30 - Skellefteå - Folkparken
February
1 - Helsingborg - Sundspärlan
2 - Malmö - Slaghthuset
3 - Halmstad - Live
4 - Trollhättan - Apollon SOLD OUT
6 - Ronneby - Klubb Ronn SOLD OUT
7 - Eskilstuna - Lokomotivet
8 - Uppsala - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress *NEW
9 - Husqvarna - Folkets Park SOLD OUT
10 - Kristianstad - Södra Kasern SOLD OUT
12 - Älmhult - Arenan Älmhults Handelsplats
13 - Borås - Åhaga SOLD OUT
14 - Linköping - Garden
15 - Kalmar - KalmarSalen
17 - Norrköping - Flygeln
18 - Gävle - Gasklockorna SOLD OUT
19 - Borlänge - Galaxen
20 - Falun - Magasinet
22 - Sundsvall – Avenyn *NEW
24 - Värnamo – Gummifabriken *NEW
25 - Mölnlycke - Råda Rum *NEW
26 - Karlshamm – Bellevueparken *NEW
27 - Skövde - Valhall *NEW