SABATON To Launch "24 Days Of Christmas" Featuring Daily Surprises; Video Trailer

Sabaton will launch 24 Days Of Christmas on December 1. The band has issued the following message:

"Are you ready for 24 Days of Christmas with Sabaton? Starting December 1st and for 24 days we will have a daily surprise for you. Surprises include: Giveaways, Signed items, New Music, Limited Merch, Personalized Videos, Discounts & many more!

The surprises will be revealed on our social media channels and website every day at 19:00 CET / 13:00 EST. Stay tuned." 🎅🎄