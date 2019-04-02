SABATON To Release The Great War Album In July; Artwork Video Trailer Streaming

Swedish heavy metal heroes, Sabaton, have revealed the title and artwork for their new studio, to be released in summer 2019. This ninth full length record, that will see the light of day right in time for the band’s 20th anniversary, will be a concept album named The Great War, covering stories from the First World War.

The Great War will be available worldwide through Nuclear Blast Records on July 19th and pre-orders start on April 19th, so watch out for limited and exclusive editions.

The band has started the recordings exactly 100 years after the end of the First World War (11/11/1918) and took three months of intensive work to complete the album together with their long-term producer and partner Jonas Kjellgren at Black Lounge Studios. Furthermore, the album has been mastered by Maor Appelbaum and the artwork was once again created by Peter Sallai.

“This is not the first time we sing about stories from this period in time, but now we felt the timing was right to make a full concept album about this war,” the band comments.

In addition, Sabaton posted this trailer revealing more details about the amazing artwork:

Side by side with the album, the Swedes have worked hard to make their 20th anniversary a very exciting year, and also started the Sabaton History Channel - a unique collaboration between the band themselves and multimedia historians Indy Neidell and Timeghost, capturing the power of social media to tell stories about the wars, battles and heroes behind Sabaton's songs. Subscribe to the YouTube channel here.

“This is the biggest album we have taken on so far, there is so much depth and story around the songs that we never had before,” Pär Sundström announces. “Expect many surprises as we have tried new things and we also went back in time to a concept we know a lot of you love. The Great War has been created side by side with the Sabaton History Channel to make 2019 the most exciting year in our 20 year history.”