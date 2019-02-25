SACRED REICH Founding Member JASON RAINEY Steps Down For Health Reasons; Band Announce New Guitarist JOEY RADZIWILL

"Please welcome our new guitar player Joey Radziwill!," starts a message from legendary American thrash metallers, Sacred Reich. "Founding member Jason Rainey unfortunately had to step down for health reasons. We wish him our best and gratitude for 33 great years.

"Joey and his dad Tim helped us record the demos for the new songs. So when we needed a new guitar player Joey was the obvious choice and was able to jump right in and crush his parts on the new record. He is 22 years old and grew up listening to Sacred Reich (his parents raised him up right)."

"We welcome Joey, his immense guitar skills, and youthful energy to the band!"

Sacred Reich recently announced their first string of dates in North America alongside Iron Reagan, Leeway and Enforced for May, plus European visits for festivals in July and August. Head here for an overview of all upcoming Sacred Reich dates announced so far.

(Photos - Stephanie Cabral)