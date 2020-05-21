SACRED REICH Frontman PHIL RIND Guests On Official DANKO JONES Podcast To Debate THE BEATLES Versus THE ROLLING STONES

Sacred Reich frontman Phil Rind is back on the official Dano Jones Podcast to debate Danko – Beatles vs Rolling Stones. Phil argues for the Beatles, Danko argues for the Stones. Listen to see who wins.

Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records in 2019. Find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video: