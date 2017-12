Phoenix thrashers Sacred Reich performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Ignorance"

"Administrative"

"One Nation"

"Violent"

"Crimes Against Humanity"

"Who's to Blame"

"Independent"

"Death Squad"

"American Wa"

"Surf Nicaragua"