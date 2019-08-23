SACRED REICH's Awakening Album Out Now; "Divide & Conquer" Lyric Video Released

Legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich, have released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)