SACRED REICH's Awakening Album Out Now; "Divide & Conquer" Lyric Video Released

August 23, 2019, 16 minutes ago

news heavy metal sacred reich

SACRED REICH's Awakening Album Out Now; "Divide & Conquer" Lyric Video Released

Legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich, have released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"
"Divide & Conquer"
"Salvation"
"Manifest Reality"
"Killing Machine"
"Death Valley"
"Revolution"
"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

AFTERMATH Premieres "Temptation Overthrown"

Latest Reviews