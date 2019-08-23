SACRED REICH's Awakening Album Out Now; "Divide & Conquer" Lyric Video Released
August 23, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich, have released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.
Awakening tracklisting:
"Awakening"
"Divide & Conquer"
"Salvation"
"Manifest Reality"
"Killing Machine"
"Death Valley"
"Revolution"
"Something To Believe"
"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:
"Manifest Reality" video:
"Awakening" video:
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)