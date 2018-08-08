SADDAYAH – “8” Single Streaming

Romanian death metal group Saddayah are offering a new track taken off their upcoming debut album, Apopheny Of Life, full-length scheduled for release on the 7th of September via Loud Rage Music. 8, the second single, is now available for streaming below.

Saddayah‘s music is rooted in traditional death metal, but the band’s serious technical abilities rose to a fresh, melodic and technical type of death metal with progressive and blackened influences.

Apopheny Of Life was recorded, mixed and mastered at the I.V. Metal Foundry studio, while the cover of the CD was done by Costin Chioreanu.

“Born In Singularity”: