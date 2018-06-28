SADDAYAH - Romanian Death Metal Act Signs With Loud Rage Music; "Born In Singularity" Single Streaming

Loud Rage Music announces the signing of Ploiesti, Romania-based death metal band Saddayah for the release of their upcoming debut studio album, Apopheny Of Life.

Saddayah‘s music is rooted in traditional death metal, but the band’s serious technical abilities rose to a fresh, melodic and technical type of death metal with progressive and blackened influences, an interesting result highlighted by the first single taken off Apopheny Of Life, the track "Born In Singularity", now available for streaming below:

Apopheny Of Life was recorded, mixed and mastered at the I.V. Metal Foundry studio, while the cover artwork is signed by well-known artist Costin Chioreanu.

Saddayah recently announced their collaboration with reputable booking agent Titus Constantinescu (Metal Under Moonlight) hence Apopheny Of Life is set to be released September 7th with a gig in Bucharest, followed by an extensive national and international tour.