SADIST Release Lyric Video For New Track "Bloody Bates"; Alfred Hitchcock-Themed Album Due In November

Progressive death metal veterans Sadist have released a lyric video for the song "Bloody Bates", the first single taken from the band’s upcoming album, Spellbound. Watch the video below

Produced and mixed by Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studios in Genova, Italy, Spellbound is centered around the life and work of influential filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. Each of the 11 songs included in the album traces the plot of a Hitchcock movie, including masterpieces such as Frenzy, Notorius, The Birds and of course, Psycho, all with a very distinctive Sadist twist that make them stand out. Musically, Spellbound is one the band’s heaviest and darkest albums to date, but the progressive and death metal influences that fans of the band have learned to love are still intact.

The cover artwork has been made by SoloMacello (Ennio Morricone, Nick Oliveri, Mos Generator) and the first edition of the album will be available in a 6-panel digipack, vinyl limited to 500 copies and all digital formats. Spellbound will be released on November 9th on Scarlet Records.