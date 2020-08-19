SADISTIC EMBODIMENT Announce Blood Spell Album; Single Streaming

Canada’s Sadistic Embodiment is releasing a new album Blood Spell on September 18 via CDN Records. The album follows the band three EPs Beloved Imprisonment (2019), Blodörn (2018), and Self-Titled (2018). Continuing their sonic onslaught, each of the nine songs on Blood Spell has a distinct feel given the variation in vocal and instrumental styles throughout the album. Each song stands out and yet they are all uniquely Sadistic Embodiment. This will please old school death metallers and the new school with a variety of punch-in-your-face hooks, melodic passages, and absolutely brutal anthemic choruses.

“After spitting out three EPs this last couple of years, we were really stoked and kind of nervous settling into a longer writing and recording process for Blood Spell. As per usual, we cranked out the material during bi-monthly jams, but this time we really took our time crafting the music once the main structure of the songs was built. Our sound is still exactly the same, but the listeners may hear more broad musical influences across the nine tracks. There are tracks that sound distinctively Wally and Jason and certain tracks where you really hear Bryan shine as he shows off his technical prowess.

A lot of our songs are longer than your average death metal track, and they are relatively simple in regards to guitar and lyrical work. But with longer playtimes, we were able to fit in more ambiance and guitars solos into every nook and cranny," the band adds.

Today, Sadistic Embodiment is sharing their second single off the full-length. Entitled "Gallows Hill", the track is a thrashy and high-energy mosher with lyrics reminiscing of a brutal and unforgiving historic time.

Guitarist Jason Cullen explains:

"With this song, I went back to my roots, as many may know (and some that don’t) I’m from Ireland. I love to show my love for my country in my music, the first being a huge lyric influence in the song “Freedom Cry” from our EP Blodörn.

With “Gallows Hill” I once again go back to my homeland with more brutal Irish historical facts from the 1800s. The song is based on the area where hangings happened for horrific crimes committed, where a crowd would form to watch the pain and suffering of the man OR woman of the rope.

This is also my first song for SE where I take lead on vocals with our current vocal lineup. You can feel the pain of both those being hung and their victims' families in this song, along with catchy groovy riffs and vocal melodies, this will be a song that will stick in your head for a while."

Blood Spell will be released on September 18, 2020 on all major digital platforms along with being available for pre-order (CD) from CDN Records here.

The album is for fans of both old school death metal and newer that will appreciate it. Especially fans of Gojira, Bloodbath, and Kataklysm. Like a pungent black onion, Blood Spell has many layers of groovy, mid-tempo riffs, choruses alongside pain, anguish, and rage; the instrumental and vocal nuances meticulously build into each song.

Tracklisting:

“Stranger”

“Gallows Hill”

“Catherine’s Braid”

“Phantom Tormentor”

“Nebulae (Call Of The Void)”

“Suicide Ceremony”

“Global Enema”

“Flesh Deposition”

“Cerebral Termination”

“Gallows Hill”:

(Photo by: Danika Challand aka Demonika)