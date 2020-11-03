SADISTIC EMBODIMENT – “Stranger” Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

Canada’s Sadistic Embodiment released their new album, Blood Spell this past September via CDN Records. The full-length follows the band’s three EPs Beloved Imprisonment (2019), Blodörn (2018), and Self-Titled (2018).

Featuring a behemoth of nine assaulting tracks, drummer Bryan “Newbs” Newbury is sharing with fans cam footage of his terminator approach to the kit for the band's track "Stranger".

Bryan “Newbs” Newbury has been shredding the drum kit in Western Canada since 2002 working his way up the ranks to become one of the country’s most beloved, fun, positive, and beastly, bearded metal drummers. Newbury wears his obvious influences on his sleeve, literally! Heavy names like Gene Hoglan, Neil Peart, and Vinnie Paul shape his style and love of groovy hard-hitting metal.

Among his current band Sadistic Embodiment, Newbury also drums for international touring artists Into Eternity and Untimely Demise. He also is endorsed by Pearl Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Vater Drumsticks, Remo Drum Heads, Sweet Spot Clutches, High Life Super Foods, Allmax Nutrition, Fresh Cap Mushrooms, and The Gilded Beard.

“After spitting out three EPs this last couple of years, we were really stoked and kind of nervous settling into a longer writing and recording process for Blood Spell. As per usual, we cranked out the material during bi-monthly jams, but this time we really took our time crafting the music once the main structure of the songs was built. Our sound is still exactly the same, but the listeners may hear more broad musical influences across the nine tracks. There are tracks that sound distinctively Wally and Jason and certain tracks where you really hear Bryan shine as he shows off his technical prowess.

A lot of our songs are longer than your average death metal track, and they are relatively simple in regards to guitar and lyrical work. But with longer playtimes, we were able to fit in more ambiance and guitars solos into every nook and cranny," the band adds.

“Gallows Hill”:

(Photo by: Danika Challand aka Demonika)