SAGA Frontman MICHAEL SADLER's Performance Of "Wind Him Up" At ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2018 Nuremberg Show Posted (Video)

Primal Fear bassist and Rock Meets Classic co-founder Mat Sinner has uploaded a new video from his archives along with the following message:

"Today I will continue my personal Rock Meets Classic journey with a wonderful performance by my friend Michael Sadler of SAGA - enjoy."

The clip below is taken from the April 7th, 2018 Rock Meets Classic show in Nuremberg, Germany.

Canadian prog-rock band, Saga, will release of their new studio album, Symmetry, on March 12 via earMUSIC.

After going on tour in spring 2020, Saga went straight into their home studios - the result: An album full of acoustic originals. Symmetry offers a unique listening experience by bundling complex and delicate arrangements with familiar melodies and sounds.

Symmetry gives the listener the possibility to explore and discover Saga classics like “Wind Him Up”, “Say Goodbye To Hollywood” and “Tired World” once more and in a completely new way. Saga managed to create more than just new versions of their songs; they created a sonic world full of little details that invites the listeners to dive deeper into the complex musical phenomenon that is Saga.

Ian Crichton about the album: “After opening for 'ourselves' Saga, on our 2017 European tour acoustically, the decision to record an acoustic record was born. This is different Saga everyone! We invited from Ontario Canada, Shane Cook on fiddle, and Stefany Seki, Beth Silver on cello to accompany us on our offside interpretation of music we've played for years, had a lot of fun doing so! Acoustic Saga!?!?!... it’s like construction work for an electric guitar player.”

Symmetry” will be available as CD Jewelcase, 2LP Gatefold and Digital. Pre-order here.

Tracklist

"Pitchman"

"The Perfect Time To Feel Better"

- "Time To Go"

- "The Perfectionist"

- "We Hope You’re Feeling Better"

"Images – Chapter 1"

"Always There"

"Prelude #1"

"Say Goodbye to Hollywood"

"Prelude #2"

"The Right Side of the Other Hall"

- "Footsteps in the Hall"

- "On the Other Side"

- "You Were Right"

"La Foret Harmonieuse"

"Wind Him Up"

"No Regrets – Chapter 5"

"Tired World – Chapter 6"