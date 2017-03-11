SAIGON KICK - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Show Posted

Saigon Kick performed on the 2017 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, which set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains. Fan-filmed video of the band's complete show is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"New World"

"I.C.U."

"Suzy"

"Down by the Ocean"

"All I Want"

"Coming Home"

"World Goes Round"

"Peppermint Tribe"

"Ugly"

"God of 42nd Street"

"Month of Sundays"

"The Lizard"

"Hostile Youth"

"Love Is On The Way"

Saigon Kick recently updated their live schedule with three shows in Texas over the summer. It is now as follows:

April

6 - The Studio at Webster Hall - New York, NY

28 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

June

29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

30 - Trees - Dallas, TX

July

1 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

In addition, guitarist Jason Bieler has issued the following update:

"Reworking a bunch of music for some upcoming solo shows which are being announced on Monday. It will be both comedic and musical... not to be confused with music that sounds unintentionally comedic. That would be tragic and more like Shakespeare and who has the time for that?"

Bieler's solo shows will feature Saigon Kick, Owl Stretching and Supertransatlantic material as well as some cover songs. Stay tuned for more information.