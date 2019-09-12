SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces Last Minute Los Angeles Solo Show Featuring Drummer JONATHAN MOVER

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checekd in with the folowing update:

"Well, well, well! A number of celebratory wonders are taking place. First, a very, very last minute surprise gig in LA on 9/26 at The Hotel Cafe…with my friend and legendary drummer Jonathan Mover, might even throw a few more special guests into the mix! Early show 7pm main stage!

Fan pre-sale is live now until Friday with a special discount, these are only available until Friday midnight....then general on sale and no discount, so don't dilly dally silly Sally!

General Admission

VIP

Working on a not so top-secret project in LA that I am really excited about it! More news soon!

Most importantly, here is a 35% off code for anything in my store, which is now well over 150 songs! Enter: fall : on the checkout screen and you will be all set!

Shows:

September

21 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

26 - The Hotel Cafe - Los Anegles, CA

October

18 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL (with Jeff Scott Soto)

19 - Boca Raton, FL - The Funky Biscuit, FL (with Jeff Scott Soto)

November

21 - The Radio Room - Greenville, SC

Also, if you can follow me on Spotify that would be SUPER helpful!

One Love Big Up And Respect!"