SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces Solo Show With MIKE TRAMP And JOHN CORABI

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"I'm uber-jazzed and excited to announce that I will be playing with Mike Tramp and John Corabi on March 4th at 37 Main - A Rock Café - which I’m told is very close to Atlanta. Obviously, you guys know me from when I fronted Mötley Crüe, but did you know John Corabi wrote 'When The Children Cry' and Mike Tramp went platinum by crooning 'Love Is On The Way'? Thanks Scoley Entertainment and Music Management for including me and offering use of your jet!"

Bieler recently released some more Saigon Kick archive material, issuing the following update:

"Extremely rough, first draft writing demos... but if you dig getting a peek behind the curtain... peep away! These are from '90 - '94-ish times."

Demos From The Fringe by Jason Bieler

The tracklist is as follows:

"My Heart Screams"

"Feel The Same Way"

"Homeland"

"My Only Friend"

"Love Is On The Way" (original first demo)

"God Of 42nd Street"

"When You Were Mine"

"All I Want"

"You And I"

Some of these tracks appeared on the Saigon Kick demo compilation, Moments From The Fringe, released in 1998.

Bieler recently re-recorded the band's hit "Love Is On The Way" with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Soto). Check it out via the player below.

The track originally appeared on Saigon Kick's critically acclaimed 1992 album, The Lizard.