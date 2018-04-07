SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces Solo Shows For New York City And Los Angeles

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

April

21 - Tamp, FL - Flavor Of Tampa Bay Cheval

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

May

12 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar

July

14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room

11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo song via Bandcamp. Check out the song "Turn Out The Lights" via the audio player below.