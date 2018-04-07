SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces Solo Shows For New York City And Los Angeles
April 7, 2018, 33 minutes ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:
April
21 - Tamp, FL - Flavor Of Tampa Bay Cheval
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
May
12 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar
July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2
August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch
October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo song via Bandcamp. Check out the song "Turn Out The Lights" via the audio player below.