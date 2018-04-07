SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Announces Solo Shows For New York City And Los Angeles

April 7, 2018, 33 minutes ago

news saigon kick jason bieler hard rock

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

April
21 - Tamp, FL - Flavor Of Tampa Bay Cheval  
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies 

May
12 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar

July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room 
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe

 

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo song via Bandcamp. Check out the song "Turn Out The Lights" via the audio player below.

 

 

 

