SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New OWL STRETCHING 5-Song EP

Following is a message from Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler about his ongoing side-project, Owl Stretching:

"New music hot off the presses! Today I learned that mp3's don't get better by heating or pressing them. Who knew?"

Listen to and purchase the new EP using the widget below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://owlstretching.bandcamp.com/album/birds-of-prey-ep" href="http://owlstretching.bandcamp.com/album/birds-of-prey-ep">Birds Of Prey EP by Owl Stretching</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Birds Of Prey"

"Disarmed & Disowned"

"Wonderwall"

"Don't Bring Me Down"

"Lion's Head"

Bieler recently checked in with an update on Owl Stretching:

"I'm so proud that with no label, no press, no radio, no crowdfunding and without even a single live show we just passed 100k plays on our Bandcamp site! So a huge thanks to all of you for the support and continuing to make it grow! Amazing things can happen when you only think about creating music! Please keep spreading the word!"