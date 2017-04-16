SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New OWL STRETCHING Track "Where Dreams Go To Die"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released another new song via his Owl Stretching side-project. He has posted the following update:

"Just finished this new song/draft which is a warbling post apocalyptic unrequited love tragedy in waltz time... set in a bar in southern California in the mid-70’s. I’m still absorbing it but really feel like there is something to the chorus."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://owlstretching.bandcamp.com/track/where-dreams-go-to-die" href="http://owlstretching.bandcamp.com/track/where-dreams-go-to-die">Where Dreams Go To Die by Owl Stretching</a>

Saigon Kick recently updated their live schedule with three shows in Texas over the summer. It is now as follows:

April

28 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA

June

29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

30 - Trees - Dallas, TX

July

1 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX