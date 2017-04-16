SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases New OWL STRETCHING Track "Where Dreams Go To Die"
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released another new song via his Owl Stretching side-project. He has posted the following update:
"Just finished this new song/draft which is a warbling post apocalyptic unrequited love tragedy in waltz time... set in a bar in southern California in the mid-70’s. I’m still absorbing it but really feel like there is something to the chorus."
Saigon Kick recently updated their live schedule with three shows in Texas over the summer. It is now as follows:
April
28 - The Viper Room - West Hollywood, CA
June
29 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
30 - Trees - Dallas, TX
July
1 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX