SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases The Madness Of It All EP
May 29, 2018, 2 hours ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo EP entitled The Madness Of It All. It is available for streaming and purchase via the audio player below.
The tracklist is as follows:
"The Madness Of It All"
"The Depths"
"Turn Out The Lights"
"Spazztastic"
Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:
July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2
August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch
October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe