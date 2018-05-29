SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases The Madness Of It All EP

May 29, 2018, 2 hours ago

news saigon kick jason bieler hard rock

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo EP entitled The Madness Of It All. It is available for streaming and purchase via the audio player below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Madness Of It All"
"The Depths"
"Turn Out The Lights"
"Spazztastic"

Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

July
14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August
10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room 
11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October
13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe



