SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Releases The Madness Of It All EP

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has released a new solo EP entitled The Madness Of It All. It is available for streaming and purchase via the audio player below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Madness Of It All"

"The Depths"

"Turn Out The Lights"

"Spazztastic"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/album/the-madness-of-it-all-ep" href="http://jasonbieler.bandcamp.com/album/the-madness-of-it-all-ep">The Madness Of It All EP by Jason Bieler</a>

Bieler has scheduled a string of solo shows for 2018 leading into the fall. His schedule is currently as follows:

July

14 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

August

10 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room

11 - New Orleans, LA - Howlin’ Wolf Porch

October

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hotel Cafe