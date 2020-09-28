SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Reveals Cover Artwork For New Solo Album

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler recently checked in with an update on his forthcoming solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse:

"Today, I arise draped in my Power Puff Girls 'tracking accomplished' robe and I’m feeling so very thankful that David Ellefson, Devin Townsend, Benji Webbe, Clint Lowery, Butch Walker, Andee Blacksugar, Bumblefoot, Clay Cook, Todd LaTorre, Ricky Sanders, Pat Badger, Edu Cominato, Kyle Sanders, Kevin Scott, Stephen Gibb, Jeff Scott Soto, and Emil Werstler said yes. Granted I had to stand in front of their respective houses with a boombox over my head blaring 'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel… it was awkward but it worked!

If you do nothing else today, please follow, discover, support, purchase, rediscover and or stream all of these amazing artists. They are all up to amazing things in their own right and you will be musically richer for having done so!

More updates soon!"

Bieler has now revealed the cover artwork for the album, which can be viewed below.

The album will be released via Frontiers. More details will be revealed soon.