SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Reveals Guest Musicians On Forthcoming Solo Album; DAVID ELLEFSON, TODD LA TORRE, DEVIN TOWNSEND, BUMBLEFOOT And More

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with an update on his forthcoming solo album:

"Today, I arise draped in my Power Puff Girls 'tracking accomplished' robe and I’m feeling so very thankful that David Ellefson, Devin Townsend, Benji Webbe, Clint Lowery, Butch Walker, Andee Blacksugar, Bumblefoot, Clay Cook, Todd LaTorre, Ricky Sanders, Pat Badger, Edu Cominato, Kyle Sanders, Kevin Scott, Stephen Gibb, Jeff Scott Soto, and Emil Werstler said yes. Granted I had to stand in front of their respective houses with a boombox over my head blaring 'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel… it was awkward but it worked!

If you do nothing else today, please follow, discover, support, purchase, rediscover and or stream all of these amazing artists. They are all up to amazing things in their own right and you will be musically richer for having done so!

More updates soon!"

Bieler signed with Frontiers Records earlier this year for the release of his as-yet-untitled solo album. More information will be available soon.