SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Reveals Tracklist Of New Solo Album; Now Available For Pre-Order

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update on his new solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse:

"People of earth, the pre-orders of the limited edition vinyl and CDs are well underway here. I must say, even I, the great and all-knowing Baron Von Bielski himself is flabbergasted, gobsmacked, and chuffed to bits over the response thus far. Normally I only receive this type of warm and fuzzy feeling whilst in the throws of an insulin buzz, knee-deep in a Ben & Jerry's concoction, hiding deep in the Bieler closet of snack shame, and in my "naughty panda Kigurumi"...but I digress! You love me, you really love me... and to that, I say, right back at ya cupcakes!

The first song, "Apology", and video will be available on November 10th. The second song, "Bring Out Your Dead", and video will be available on December 15th.

One Love, Big Up And Respect."

Tracklisting:

"Never Ending Circle"

"Apology"

"Bring Out Your Dead"

"Annalise"

"Stones Will Fly"

"Down In A Hole"

"Anthem For Losers"

"Horror Wobbles The Hippo"

"Beyond Hope"

"Crab Claw Dan"

"Born Of The Sun"

"Baby Driver"

"Alone In The World"

"Very Fine People"

"Fkswyso"