SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Signs With Frontiers Music Srl; New Solo Album In The Works; On Tour With JEFF SCOTT SOTO This May

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the signing of Jason Bieler to the label for a brand new solo album. Currently in the works now, this upcoming album will see Bieler working with a diverse array of musical friends, a list of whom will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned for some surprises on that front.

In the meantime, Bieler has announced upcoming tour dates with label mate and lifelong friend Jeff Scott Soto, which have been selling out across the US. Dates can be seen on the tour flyer below:

When Bieler, aka Baron Von Bielski, was reached for comment about signing with Frontiers, he said "I’m fairly certain they mistakenly assumed they were signing Justin Bieber based on the blockbuster deal we signed... but it’s too late for them now as I'm already recording and spent and obscene amount of the budget on my Super PAC advocating that 'Lunch Is On The Way' be Subway’s new official theme song.”

When asked about the record Jason will only say that, "it will NOT be my heaviest record yet, but it will feature a bunch of friends and musicians I love and respect. It should sound something like if Neurosis got stuck in a blizzard at a Wawa with SuperTramp, then Jellyfish showed up and they all decided to do Barry Manilow covers in the style of Meshuggah, but in waltz time with slight country underpinnings…yet accessible for the masses." Bieler then asked that Frontiers promptly get the hashtag #ChockFullOfBangers trending on Twitter.

Jason Bieler, is a singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer who is also known for playing with hard rock band Saigon Kick, who achieved a platinum single with the hit "Love Is On The Way" from their gold selling album, The Lizard, which Jason also produced. Bieler also played in an early touring version of Talisman with Marcel Jacob and Jeff Scott Soto, as well as Super TransAtlantic, with Extreme bassist Pat Badger, earning them a gold record for their work on the soundtrack for the American Pie movie. Recently, Bieler has been touring extensively as a solo artist. The shows feature a wide array of musical styles, absurdists humor, special guests, and more. He also runs, along with his brother, a successful record label, Bieler Bros. which has worked with Skindred, Will Haven, Nonpoint, Karnivool, SikTh, and many more.