SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER - "These Solo Gigs Have Been Some Of The Most Unexpectedly Wonderful Experiences I've Ever Had The Pleasure To Partake In"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"I gotta take a sec and tell you these solo gigs have been some of the most unexpectedly wonderful experiences I’ve ever had the pleasure to partake in. We all get together, sing a bunch of songs, a wee bit of cutting the rug, and I regale you with tales from my pirating days. How this applies to you or your life, well, I’m not sure…but I guess the idea that you are kind of toying with, the one that excites you but then the rational 'you' makes up a myriad of excuses and obligations to prevent you from taking the plunge… well, take the damn plunge. Life is strange and wonderful and sometimes shorter than you think; who has time for anything but food, love, music, and dreams?

Big up and respect

XoXo

The Baron

Now back to your regularly scheduled nonsense. Have a great weekend!"

Bieler's solo tour schedule is currently as follows:

July

14 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

15 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

August

9 - The Howling' Wolf Porch - New Orleans, LA

10 - Red Dragon Listening Room - Denham Springs, LA

September

30 - 80's In The Park - Cocoa Beach, FL

October

13 - The Hotel Cafe - Los Angeles, CA