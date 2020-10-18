SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER To Launch Pre-Order For Limited Edition Double Vinyl And CD Versions Of New Solo Album This Monday

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with a new update on his forthcoming solo album, Songs For The Apocalypse:

"Good Day, Dear People!

The pre-order for the limited edition double vinyl and the CDs will start this Monday, October 19th. on my Bandcamp site! I recorded Songs For The Apocalypse over the last few months with some amazing friends and I'm super thrilled to share it with you (of course, by share I mean you buying it if possible :-)). The full album comes out on January 22nd, so of course, you can wait until then for the CD or digital options but the double vinyl will be very limited. If you are one of the wise folks who choose to pre-order the vinyl prior to release day, we will send you a download code on Jan 22nd for free and you can grab any of the following: MP3 V0, MP3 320, FLAC, AAC, Ogg Vorbis, ALAC, WAV, AIFF. Thanks as always for your support, kindness, and undeniable good looks.

Please not there will be option for international shipping that might be cheaper via Frontiers webs store for all my non-US peeps.

The first song, "Apology", and video will be available on November 10th. The second song, "Bring Out Your Dead", and video will be available on December 15th.

One Love, Big Up And Respect."

Bieler has revealed the cover artwork for the album, which can be viewed below.