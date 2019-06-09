SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Updates 2019 Live Schedule; Free Show For Las Vegas Confirmed
June 9, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has issued the following update:
"Greetings, Wonderful People! Just a quick note to let you know about my upcoming live gigs! Hope you can make it out to one or more of the shows. It's always a huge help if you can spread the word to friends you might have in these cities as well!"
Bieler's updated schedule is as follows:
June
21 - Reggies - Chicago (with Jeff Scott Soto)
July
5 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC
August
22 - Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV (free show)
23 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT
September
21 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA
October
18 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL
Bieler recently released the new four-song Things & Stuff EP, featuring an acoustic version of the Saigon Kick track "One Step Closer", which was originally recorded for the band's 1993 album, Water.