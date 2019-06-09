SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Updates 2019 Live Schedule; Free Show For Las Vegas Confirmed

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has issued the following update:

"Greetings, Wonderful People! Just a quick note to let you know about my upcoming live gigs! Hope you can make it out to one or more of the shows. It's always a huge help if you can spread the word to friends you might have in these cities as well!"

Bieler's updated schedule is as follows:

June

21 - Reggies - Chicago (with Jeff Scott Soto)

July

5 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

August

22 - Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV (free show)

23 - Liquid Joe's - Salt Lake City, UT

September

21 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

October

18 - The Attic - Ybor City, FL

Bieler recently released the new four-song Things & Stuff EP, featuring an acoustic version of the Saigon Kick track "One Step Closer", which was originally recorded for the band's 1993 album, Water.