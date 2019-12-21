SAIGON KICK Guitarist JASON BIELER Working On New Solo Album - "2020, You Are Already My Bitch; You Just Don't Know It Yet"

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"It's that time of year when we reflect on the previous year as we prepare for the next. I’ve been a very fortunate traveller on this rock orbiting a ball of gas hurtling through space… for a good amount of rotations. I can honestly say this has been the most amazingly brilliant year I can remember. So many new friends, old friends, new adventures, and a veritable plethora of new opportunities musically and personally.

Also, while I cannot spill all the details just yet, I can tell you I'm doing a solo album and it will include a good chunk of amazingly talented people that I am super lucky to call friends. Like I said, no details, but I expected a few of the many people I asked to say yes, but every single person was so instantly down that the pressure is now on to write and collaborate on tunes worthy of their contributions. Challenge accepted!

In no small part this joy train of a life I lead is due to you people, and I hope in some small way these posts have made ya laugh, the music has made ya rock a bit, the gigs have given you a wonderful night out with friends… and that my 'hotness' has set the bar for your own fitness and fashion goals!

2020, you are already my bitch…you just don’t know it yet!"